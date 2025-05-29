LTA urges drivers to prioritise school zone safety

[File Photo]

School zones are specially designated areas with strict speed limits and safety regulations in place to protect students and compliance with these rules is not optional but a legal obligation for all drivers.

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa made the comment following an accident in Rakiraki earlier this week, where two students were injured after being hit by a vehicle near the Penang Sangam School crossing.

The students, who were allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old man, are currently receiving treatment at Rakiraki Hospital.

Rokosawa says school zones are designed to safeguard students during their commute, but the system works only when drivers respect speed limits, stop for pedestrians and students, and remain alert.

He says under the Land Transport Act 1998 (Regulation 61), no person shall drive a motor vehicle faster than 40 km/h within 50 meters of a school crossing when it is in operation.

Rokosawa says the unfortunate incident in Rakiraki highlights the critical need for drivers to prioritize safety and follow all road rules, particularly in areas frequented by children.

The CEO says it was deeply concerning that children who were using the pedestrian crossing were injured due to a driver’s lack of attention or failure to slow down.

He stresses that this should serve as a wake-up call to every driver in Fiji, and there is no excuse for negligence near school zones.

He says the safety of our children must come first every time, without exception.





