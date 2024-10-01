LTA campaign targets driver fatigue

The Land Transport Authority is again raising concerns over driver fatigue, which has become a significant factor in road accidents across Fiji.

The “Driver Survive Revive” campaign, in partnership with Nestlé on World Coffee Day, encourages drivers to adopt safer habits by taking breaks and enjoying a cup of coffee before continuing their journeys.

Land Transport Authority’s Road Safety & Education officer, Gerald Nathan, says that through this initiative, they aim to promote road safety and reduce fatigue-related accidents.

Article continues after advertisement

“Speeding is one of the major causes. However, we have also observed that driver fatigue is another significant cause of road fatalities and accidents.”

Nathan also reaffirms LTA’s commitment to road safety.

“We aim to help drivers, especially by encouraging them to rest, take a break, and refresh themselves before continuing their journey. This aligns with addressing driver fatigue. Most of us get tired of driving early in the morning, waking up, and dropping off our children and families.”

The LTA says they plan to conduct more of these campaigns at various locations in the coming days.