Leung's position "Untenable" following inquiry: Rabuka

file photo

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the findings in the recent report of the Commission of Inquiry made it evident that Graham Leung’s position as Attorney General in his Cabinet is now untenable.

The Commission of Inquiry (COI) was conducted into the appointment of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner, Barbara Malimali.

Rabuka stated that today, he decided to exercise the power conferred upon him by Section 92(3)(b) of the Constitution to dismiss Leung as a Minister holding the office of Attorney-General, with immediate effect.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka had appointed Leung as a Minister of his Cabinet to serve as Attorney General on June 5th last year.

Rabuka emphasized that this was not a decision he took lightly, but one that is necessary in the best interest of the people they serve.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.