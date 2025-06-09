Let peace, unity, and progress guide Fiji’s future: PM

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling on all Fijians to embrace unity, peace, and progress as the nation marks 55 years since gaining independence.

While delivering his Fiji Day message, Rabuka reflected on Fiji’s journey of nationhood, acknowledging the sacrifices and vision of its founding leaders.

Rabuka recalled the day of independence with personal pride, saying that he was then a young military officer touring with the Fiji national rugby team in England.

Article continues after advertisement

Reflecting on his first term as Prime Minister in 1992, Rabuka says his vision then to empower rural communities, strengthen national defence, and improve livelihoods remains relevant today.

He says the theme of this year’s Fiji Day celebrations, “Peace, Unity and Progress for All,” is not just a reflection of the past but a commitment to the nation’s shared future.

“Let us stand together — not as iTaukei or Indo-Fijians, not as urban or rural dwellers, not divided by faith — but as one people, under one flag, with one vision. From the mountains of Viti Levu to the coral atolls of Yasawa, from the forests of Vanua Levu to the shores of Rotuma – let peace prevail. Let unity strengthen us. Let progress reach every home.”

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the iTaukei as custodians of the land and traditions, and to the Indo-Fijian community for their economic and cultural contributions, while recognizing all other groups who make up Fiji’s multicultural identity.

“Nearly 70% of our population today was born after 1970. That speaks volumes. It tells us how far we’ve come— and how much responsibility we now bear to safeguard the next generation.”

Our founding fathers envisioned a nation where all people — regardless of ethnicity, faith, or background — could live together in harmony.

Today, we honour that vision by acknowledging the contributions of every community: the iTaukei, Indo-Fijians, Rotumans, Chinese, Europeans, Pacific Islanders, and all others who call these islands home.

PM Rabuka also highlighted his government’s focus on inclusive rural development, improved healthcare, and education.

Rabuka reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving health services through hospital upgrades, deployment of more medical professionals, and expansion of the Free Medicine Scheme.

On national and regional security, Rabuka says Fiji continues to strengthen its defence and law enforcement institutions to respond to modern threats such as cybercrime and transnational crime.

He praised the bravery of Fijian peacekeepers serving around the world, reaffirming Fiji’s role as a global advocate for peace through the recently endorsed Ocean of Peace Declaration by Pacific Islands Forum Leaders.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.