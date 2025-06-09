JW Marriott Fiji Resort set to open 2027

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The former Westin resort on Denarau Island is expected to reopen as the 282-room JW Marriott Fiji Resort & Spa in the first quarter of 2027.

The Fiji National Provident Fund says its subsidiary, Dubbo Pte Ltd, has signed an agreement with Marriott International to introduce the luxury brand to Fiji. Reservations are expected to open in December 2026.

FNPF says the redevelopment is aimed at strengthening the earning potential and long-term value of one of its key tourism investments, supporting sustainable returns for members.

Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the project reflects the Fund’s responsibility to protect and grow workers’ retirement savings.

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The property was originally built in 1975 as the Regent Hotel and was later rebranded as the Westin in the late 1980s.

Its redevelopment involves extensive upgrades to infrastructure, rooms, facilities and guest amenities, while retaining elements of the resort’s distinctive character.

FNPF says a broader review of the property’s future market position led to additional improvements beyond the original redevelopment plans.

The expanded scope has extended the expected completion of construction works to the end of 2026.

The Fund says the move to JW Marriott will position the resort in the luxury market, providing access to an established international customer base and opportunities to improve room rates and revenue.

Vodonaivalu says the investment is intended to ensure the property remains competitive as new and upgraded resorts enter Fiji’s tourism market.

He adds that beyond returns to members, FNPF expects the development to support employment, local procurement, business partnerships and visitor spending.

The Fund says the resort will also strengthen Fiji’s luxury accommodation offering and help attract higher-spending international travellers.