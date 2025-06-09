Leadership shift at Fiji Corrections Service

[ Source: Ministry of Justice / Facebook ]

Atu Moceisuva is the new Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service.

He replaces Sevuloni Naucikidi, who had been acting in the role since the removal of Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa over allegations now before the court. Naucikidi will return to his substantive position.

Moceisuva’s appointment was made by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, with the announcement delivered yesterday by Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga. He assumes the role with immediate effect.

Turaga says Moceisuva’s appointment ensures continuity of leadership and the effective administration of the Service. He also thanked Naucikidi for his contribution and commitment while serving in the role.

The Ministry is urging all Fiji Corrections Service officers to continue working together in the spirit of unity, professionalism, and service.

