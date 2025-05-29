Lead with vision says Tui Nadogo

The Northern Division needs visionary leaders to drive development, environmental protection, and progress in its villages and communities.

This was the key message delivered by Turaga na Tui Nadogo, Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali, in his opening address at the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations in Labasa.

He says chiefs and leaders need to better understand all communities.

Turaga na Tui Nadogo

This will help them create solutions that support development while protecting culture and natural resources.

“We need students who can excel in education and think outside the box for the betterment of Vanua Levu. We need students who can challenge the status quo and create innovative systems that maximize our economic growth without compromising our natural resources and cultural identity.”

Ratu Ilisaniti adds that Vanua Levu needs visionary leaders who prioritize the needs, resources, and culture of indigenous communities over personal agendas.

Meanwhile, Sainimili Bakedaku, a student of St. Mary’s Primary School, shared that all she knew about Ratu Sukuna was that he was an important man in Fiji’s history and attended Wairuku Primary School in Rakiraki.

Another student, Shadrach Nabure, noted that Ratu Sukuna was the man who established the iTaukei Land Trust Board, an institution he described as vital for indigenous Fijians.

This year’s Ratu Sukuna Day theme, “Celebrating Visionary Leadership in the North,” serves as both a celebration and a learning platform for students across the region, to better understand their potential role in the future progress of the North.





