Landowners urged to leverage resources

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is urging indigenous resource owners to seek out opportunities within various Itaukei institutions to help develop their resources and generate income.

Minister of iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu made this call during a talanoa session following the opening of the Cagivou Supermarket in Kinoya, Suva yesterday.

Vasu emphasized the importance of tapping into the range of initiatives, training programs, and financial literacy services offered by the Ministry.

“These initiatives are designed to help Itaukei resource owners establish and grow their businesses, contributing to the national economy. We want to see our people use these resources to help drive economic development.”

Vasu also highlighted the Itaukei Trust Fund Board’s Wealth Fund, which provides support for landowners to develop their land for maximum returns.

He adds that the Ministry is committed to empowering the Itaukei community with the tools and knowledge needed to turn their resources into thriving businesses that contribute to Fiji’s economic growth.

