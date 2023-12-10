Land lease consultants to begin tomorrow

[File Photo]

The coalition government is taking concrete steps to resolve the long pending land lease issues.

The Taskforce to deal with this will begin its public consultation in the Northern Division from tomorrow.

The consultations will be held with landowners, tenants and farmers to discuss the matters and give assurance that the government will work in the shortest possible time to resolve some of the long pending issues regarding land leases.

The taskforce is formed by the coalition government in response to concerns relating to land lease, renewal and premium issues.

The government aims to engage in deliberations on strategies to resolve land-related issues in the long run.

The Strategic Planning Office at the Ministry of Finance is the secretariat to the Taskforce.

The public is urged to attend the consultations from tomorrow.