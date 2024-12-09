Lal shares his HIV journey

Mark Shaheel Lal

A Fijian man of Indian descent living with HIV has broken barriers by coming out and declaring his sexual orientation publicly.

With the alarming surge in HIV cases being recorded in the country, Mark Shaheel Lal has come out to share his journey with HIV and to inspire a change in the mindsets of youths.

The 23-year-old advocate from Vunikavikaloa Rakiraki, a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and youth empowerment, was diagnosed in May this year.

Lal’s journey is one of resilience, hope, and dedication.

Diagnosed with HIV at the age of 23, Lal has turned what could have been a story of despair into one of empowerment and purpose by coming out to share his story – breaking stereotypes and stigma in the process.

Lal says that the stigma surrounding HIV, even today, is overwhelming

“Letting people know that if you are positive and if you’re diagnosed, get tested, know your status get on the meds as soon as you can because that is the way forward and don’t bow to stigma”

Lal says that after coming out he has been receiving positive feedback from people across the country.

He has decided to work in this space for as long as he can, he wants people to understand that while HIV is a serious issue, it is also not a death warrant.

After coming out at a World Aids Day celebration last week in Nadi, people have been contacting him all the way from Korea and India sharing their stories as well.

“Stigma, I think we all know the answer to this. People are scared of stigma. People are scared of losing their family. People are scared that, you know, it’s a thought that it’s a major cause of death, but it’s not. HIV is manageable. If you take your meds, which is your ARVs, you are on the safe zone.”

He says that this made him realize that his message was powerful and could be used to effectively advocate for people living with HIV.

Lal adds that he has a strong support system around him that helps him get through the tough times.

He says sensitive topics such as HIV should be more humanized to address it effectively.

“There is a gap in coming out because everyone is scared about the topic and that shouldn’t be it. there should be more education, more preparedness, more openness and more humanness in this space. everyone is scared on the stigma that they will face by the looks of it people are still are and i m glad that i was strong enough to come and help my people, help the indo fijian community, not jus the indo-fijian community, the i-Taukei community as well.”

When asked about HIV being a taboo subject, he says that HIV is manageable if people get tested early and take their meds.

Lal is calling for more mental and physical support systems so that youths can feel safe about their status. He also says our medical services should be better equipped to handle HIV cases.