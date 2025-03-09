Labasa businesses push for monthly markets

Labasa small businesses are calling for a new opportunity: regular monthly markets.

They’re hoping to replicate the success of Viti Levu’s markets, providing a platform to sell homemade goods and food, boosting their income.

Right now, families in Labasa lack a dedicated Sunday shopping experience.

Roselyn Fresh Supplies owner Roselyn Deo has been selling Indian sweets and food on the streets of Labasa since 2017.

Deo says believes Sunday markets will be a welcome addition to Labasa town, creating a vibrant community event

“So, I’m encouraging them to, at least, do something. Like, it’s good for them, you know; they can sell, you know, earn some money for their family.”

Deo has been bringing the flavors of Indian food to the community, from savory samosas and baras to traditional sweets like milk barfis, as well as local favorites like boiled corn and freshly cooked puri.

