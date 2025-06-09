Kuridrani calls for new lease framework for Fiji’s water catchment areas

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Inosi Kuridrani

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Inosi Kuridrani, has called for the development of a dedicated lease agreement for water catchment zones, stressing the need to reflect the critical importance of water resources to both communities and the national economy.

Speaking during a review of the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) 2019–2022 Annual Reports by the Natural Resource Committee, Kuridrani praised WAF staff and management for their resilience and dedication despite ongoing resource constraints.

He highlighted that current lease arrangements fail to adequately recognize the value of water and the contributions of landowners who have dedicated their land for catchment purposes over generations.

Article continues after advertisement

He pointed out the disparity with hotel leases, where landowners receive 4 percent of gross turnover, and suggested a similar principle could be applied to water catchment leases.

Kuridrani noted that employees at WAF stations have reported regular interruptions and disputes from landowners dissatisfied with current lease terms.

He argued that a revised model, incorporating revenue-sharing from water infrastructure projects, could provide landowners with fair returns while ensuring long-term access to vital water resources.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.