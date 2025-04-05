Kumar condemns act of religious intolerance

File photo

Opposition member Premila Kumar has condemned recent acts of religious intolerance, targeting the Hindu community.

She is urging unity and justice in the wake of these disturbing events.

Speaking out against the desecration of the Ramayan and a stone-pelting incident during Ram Naumi celebrations, Kumar expresses her solidarity with Hindus in Fiji and around the world.

Kumar labeled the desecration of the Ramayan, which occurred at the start of Ram Naumi celebrations in Labasa, as “deliberate and calculated,” designed to hurt the sentiments and faith of the Hindu community.

She described such actions as intended to cause pain to those who hold their religious beliefs dear.

As Fiji prepares to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram tomorrow, Kumar emphasizes the growing concern over religious intolerance.

She claims that is not an isolated case as on the very first day of Ram Naumi, a temple in Bayview Heights was pelted with stones while prayers were taking place.

While the police were called to address the incident, Kumar states that it was not reported in the media, and many similar cases go unreported, which fuels the rising tide of religious intolerance and hatred in the country.

She also expresses frustration at leaders who fail to condemn such actions, stating that their silence only encourages further division.

Kumar is calling on the government to take swift action, urging them to bring those responsible to justice.

