Kumar challenges placement of EFL regulators

Independent Member of Parliament Premila Kumar has raised significant concerns regarding the regulatory framework for Energy Fiji Limited.

Kumar questioned why the regulators were not based within the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission as mandated by recent amendments.

Kumar emphasized the public’s demand for transparency, advocating for regulators to operate from within FCCC.

She highlighted that this issue had been previously raised, underscoring the importance of a transparent system in regulating energy services.

Kumar also questioned the increased budget allocation for FCCC this year.

In response, Finance Minister Biman Prasad justified the budget hike, citing the need to accommodate additional staffing, including legal, customer service, financial analysis, environmental oversight, human resources, and advocacy roles.

He also stated that operational costs and maintenance had also risen, necessitating the $645,000 budget increase.

Prasad clarified that despite EFL’s former status as a government-owned entity, its tariff rates are now independently determined.

Meanwhile, Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica clarified that FCCC’s current mandate includes setting electricity tariffs and regulating Independent Power Producer pricing.

“Just to add on, sir, in terms of FCCC’s current rule, is they set the tariffs on the electricity pricing, which is probably what Honourable Kumar is alluding to, and also, they now have the ability, they actually have the power to determine the IPP pricing.”

Kamikamica clarified that FCCC’s role extends to regulatory oversight of wiring and equipment standards, explaining that technical certification requirements make EFL the more suitable location for certain regulatory functions.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau informed Parliament that the Department of Energy, in collaboration with stakeholders, is conducting a regulatory framework diagnostic.

He says this study aims to streamline regulatory and legal functions, with outcomes expected soon.

Tuisawau also announced that workshops with stakeholders will commence shortly to further refine these regulatory processes.