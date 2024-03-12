Koroilavesau urges government to prioritize democracy

[File Photo]

Opposition Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau has called on the government to reconsider the direction they are taking Fiji in.

Koroilavesau is pleading with the government to look at the issues that confront marginalized people and attend to their daily issues

He has called on the government to embrace and resolve the principles of democracy and humanity as enshrined in the Constitution.

The Opposition Leader has called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to deliver the change that was promised to the people of Fiji.

“I implore that the government and the Prime Minister learn from the past year and reconsider the direction they are taking Fiji in. The government must reevaluate its performance for the last 14 months and make amendments.”

Koroilavesau says Fijians expect better than what they have experienced so far.