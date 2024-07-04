Fiji and Korea to explore enhanced cooperation

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Lenora Qereqeretabua receives a token of appreciation from the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to the Republic of Fiji H.E Kim Jin Hyung [Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua has assured Korean Ambassador Kim Jin Hyung of the Ministry’s continued support to work closely with the Embassy of Korea in Suva to elevate the levels of cooperation.

The Assistant Minister received an introductory call from Ambassador Kim.

Discussions also highlighted the potential to boost air connectivity via the resumption of direct Nadi-Seoul flights to promote greater trade, tourism, and investment exchanges between the two countries.

Qereqeretabua acknowledged the ongoing support provided by Korea in vital areas such as renewable energy, health, education, fisheries, and civil aviation, along with initiatives led by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, which further support Fiji’s development goals and the livelihood of local communities in Fiji.

Ambassador Kim reasserts the commitment by Korea to further strengthen relations with Fiji, particularly with Fiji’s status as the hub of the Pacific region.

The ambassador also spoke about the upcoming high-level meetings organized by Korea, which would be platforms to deepen engagements between the two countries.

These include the Seoul Defense Dialogue 2024, hosted by the Ministry of National Defense of ROK in Seoul from September 11–12, 2024.

Fiji is invited to the dialogue, which aims to promote military diplomacy, enable the defence ministers to share knowledge and experiences and enhance collaboration to establish freedom and prosperity.

ROK will also host the Responsible Artificial Intelligence in Military Domain Summit 2024 in Seoul from September 9–10.

An invitation has been extended to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, to attend the summit.