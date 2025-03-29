Kiran urges action for more women in leadership

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

The underrepresentation of women in leadership roles was the central theme of Minister Sashi Kiran’s speech at the 2025 Women Invigorating the Nation (WIN) Convention.

Addressing over 150 delegates, the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection pointed out the urgent need for mentorship and support networks to empower women across all sectors.

Kiran argued that small, actionable steps in local spaces could spark broader societal change.

She advocated for creating support groups for new mothers, leadership mentorship programs and fostering inclusivity in every community.

The WIN Convention, organized by the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council serves as a platform for women to expand their networks, gain industry insights and address the barriers to female leadership.

This year’s theme, “Championing Inclusivity and Blazing New Trails for the Future,” emphasizes diversity and equality, particularly in business and leadership roles.

Kiran also honored the contributions of women pioneers like Amelia Rokotuivuna and others whose struggles have paved the way for today’s opportunities.

However, she raised concerns about the continued gender gap in political and corporate spaces, noting that women make up just nine per cent of Parliament and 35 per cent of board positions.

She urged industry leaders to take action at the local level to increase female representation in leadership roles, believing that change at the grassroots would ultimately translate to national progress.

The two-day event featured panel discussions, mentorship and networking sessions, all aimed at equipping women with the tools needed to advance in their careers and businesses.

