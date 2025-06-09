Kiran calls for community support to protect children and women

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, is urging communities to renew their commitment to protecting children, women, older persons and people living with disabilities.

In her Christmas message, the Minister highlighted the season as a time of togetherness, reflection and shared responsibility.

She is encouraging families to strengthen bonds of kinship, care and veilomani (love and compassion), values deeply rooted in Fijian culture.

Kiran says Christmas is a time when families make efforts to spend quality time together.

She is also reminding the public to prioritize safety during the holiday period, particularly as families travel to meet loved ones, and urged parents, guardians and community elders to remain vigilant about children’s whereabouts and companions.

Reflecting on the past year, Minister Kiran described it as challenging yet productive for the Ministry.

She outlined several key achievements, including progress in operationalising the Child Justice Act and Child Protection Act, the launch of the National Child Safeguarding Policy, and the commencement of work on a National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Children.

“These efforts require the collective support of our communities to ensure that Fijian children grow up safe, loved and protected.

The Minister also highlighted advancements for people living with disabilities and senior citizens, noting the launch of the revised National Policy on the Rights of Persons Living with Disabilities and the ongoing review of the National Ageing Policy.

She acknowledges that significant work remains to ensure equitable access to services and opportunities that uphold dignity and inclusion.

On women’s rights, Kiran highlighted the launch of the National Action Plan on Women’s Economic Empowerment, Fiji’s reporting on commitments under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and ongoing reviews to strengthen the National Action Plan on the Prevention of Violence Against Women.

She also confirms Cabinet endorsement for gender mainstreaming across 14 government agencies, supported through institutional capacity development.

Despite progress, the Minister stresses d that policies and legislation alone are not enough.

She reiterated the national commitment to both responding to violence and preventing it before it occurs, noting recent reviews of service delivery protocols to ensure victims receive timely and appropriate support.

Kiran is urging anyone experiencing or aware of violence to seek help through available helplines.

The Minister also expressed her appreciation to Ministry staff, frontline workers, carers, managers of orphanages and aged care homes, organizations supporting persons with disabilities, and families caring for vulnerable members of society.

Kiran is calling on all Fijians to use the festive season to support one another and to teach children the values of kindness and empathy.

She wishes the nation a safe and joyful Christmas and a New Year filled with compassion, peace and shared blessings.

