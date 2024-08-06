Sayed-Khaiyum can be treated locally: Dr Kaloucava

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s application to change his bail conditions, seeking permission to travel to Singapore for a medical check-up, was carefully examined in court today.

State Prosecutor Unaisi Ratukalou raised concerns about the authenticity of Sayed-Khaiyum’s medical condition, highlighting that no medical assessments had been filed in court since June 15 to substantiate his claims.

The prosecution presented medical assessments from Oceania Hospital, obtained through a search warrant, to challenge the necessity of overseas treatment.

Article continues after advertisement



Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Specialist urologist Dr. Sireli Kaloucava testified that the required medical treatment could be effectively conducted locally, citing the availability of necessary equipment in Fiji.

Dr. Kaloucava said that the former Attorney General’s condition, once treated surgically, should not require further intervention.

In response, defence counsel Devanesh Sharma argued that medical opinions can vary among professionals, and emphasized Sayed-Khaiyum’s personal and professional hardships.



Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Sharma noted that Sayed-Khaiyum’s law firm is struggling due to his medical condition, and assured the court that his client poses no risk of breaching bail conditions.

Sayed-Khaiyum is facing two counts of abuse of office, alongside former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Health Minister Neil Sharma, who are also charged with abuse of office. Bainimarama faces one count, while Neil Sharma is charged with four counts.

Suva Magistrate Sufia Hamza is set to rule on the bail variation application on Friday at 12 pm.

The accused has been excused from appearing in court for the ruling.