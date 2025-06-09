Key tobacco reforms discussed in Labasa consultation

Source: Ministry of Health / Facebook

Expanding smoke-free zones, introducing plain packaging, banning tobacco advertising and sponsorship, and tightening penalties for illegal online vape sales were among key proposals discussed during a consultation held in Labasa.

This is part of the review of Fiji’s Tobacco Control Act and Food Safety Act 2003.

Led by the Food Safety and Tobacco Control Units, the consultation gathered feedback from stakeholders to modernise and strengthen both legislations.

The Food Safety Act review also focused on aligning with international standards, addressing enforcement gaps, and improving consumer protection through stronger regulatory systems.

The Health Ministry states that the consultations are part of broader efforts to ensure health and safety laws remain effective and responsive to changing risks and community needs.

