Kawakawa and Donu ban starts today

Today marks the first day of the ban on harvesting, possessing, transporting, and selling Kawakawa (Grouper) and Donu (Coral Trout).

The Ministry of Fisheries is calling on all fishers, vendors, and exporters to observe this seasonal restriction, which aims to protect these species during their peak breeding months from June to September.

The public is also urged to comply with the ban and support this important conservation effort.

Kawakawa and Donu are highly valued for their taste and market demand, playing a significant role in both the economy and culture.

The Ministry stated that by limiting fishing during this period, it will help foster healthier fish populations, leading to more stable incomes for fishers in the long term.

They also reiterated their commitment to raising awareness and supporting enforcement of the ban.

