Kamikamica promises consultation with landowners on proposed projects

Stewards Alliance on Resources with Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, shared the outcomes of a meeting with concerned resource owners from Namosi, Sigatoka, Votua in Ba, and Navitilevu in Ra.

The meeting, which also included the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Deputy Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, and officials from the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB), was a cordial discussion aimed at addressing concerns around various mining and hydro projects.

The key points raised in the meeting revolved around inadequate consultation in previous projects, as the landowners expressed frustration over a lack of engagement.

Kamikamica acknowledged these concerns and assured the group that the government, under the current administration, is committed to increased consultation with resource owners before making any substantive development decisions.

“Perhaps maybe in the last 16 years before we took over, that would have been an issue. This government tries to ensure that we consult on everything we do. And so the assurance was made that some of the projects that were being discussed, that there’ll be further consultation in terms of what will happen.”

Kamikamica noted that while some issues stem from decisions made by the previous regime, the government will focus on improving communication moving forward.

He stressed the importance of engaging resource owners in every step of the development process and reiterated that the government will ensure that projects are thoroughly discussed with stakeholders.

Action plans were highlighted, including coordinating with the Ministry of Lands on specific issues.

Kamikamica also acknowledged concerns regarding the challenges in government accountability, especially around attracting investors without fully addressing the impacts on landowners.

He committed to ensuring better communication and resolution of these concerns in future developments.