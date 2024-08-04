Kamikamica emphasizes need to combat cyberbullying

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, has stressed the importance of addressing the growing issue of cyberbullying.

While speaking to FBC News, Kamikamica says that recent incidents have raised public awareness of the government’s initiatives and strategies to combat online threats that endanger people’s safety.

He adds the Online Safety Commission is developing a project aimed at educating children about cyberbullying and promoting awareness of safe online practices.

“It is a donor-funded initiative from Australia, focused on educating our children about cyberbullying and proper phone usage, including what constitutes cyberbullying. We are in the process of launching this program soon.”

Kamikamica says the commission currently lacks the authority to shut down online platforms due to concerns about freedom of speech.

He is urging the public to report incidents of cyberbullying to the Online Safety Commission, as this is essential for effectively addressing the issue.