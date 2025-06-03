Kamikamica backs Pacific Digital Unity

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica engaged with fellow Pacific Islands Minister who attended the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministers Meeting at Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan.

The series of high-level meetings reaffirmed the Pacific region’s unified commitment to digital transformation and regional cooperation.

Through engagements with counterparts from Papua New Guinea, Kiribati, and Tuvalu, key areas of collaboration were identified, including telecommunications development, digital infrastructure investment, and capacity building.

Article continues after advertisement

The discussions highlighted the mutual intent to strengthen connectivity, enhance digital service delivery, and ensure inclusive participation in the digital economy.

Furthermore, these dialogues reflect the principles of the Lagatoi Declaration and the broader vision of a digitally integrated, resilient, and prosperous Blue Pacific Continent.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.