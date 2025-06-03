Judge weighs unusual turn in major drug case

file photo

Lautoka High Court Judge, Justice Aruna Aluthge, says it is the first time he has encountered a case where accused persons plead guilty and then must decide whether to become state witnesses in the same matter.

Justice Aluthge made the remarks after four of the nine individuals initially charged in relation to the importation of over 4.1 tonnes of drugs pleaded guilty in court today.

The Judge questioned how their evidence could be used if they have already entered guilty pleas, asking, “If the evidence of these individuals can’t be used, how then can they give evidence?”

State prosecutor John Rabuku told the court that fresh statements will be taken from the four accused, David Heritage, Cathy Tuirabe Bainisavu, Ratu Osea Levula, and Sakiusa Tuva.

Rabuku said it would be up to them to decide whether they want to become state witnesses, adding that if they choose to testify, it will be considered during their mitigation.

Meanwhile, five other accused Justin Steven Masih Ho, Frank Louie P. Logaivau, Jale Aukerea, Viliame Colowaliku, and Aporosa Davelevu are maintaining their not-guilty pleas.

The matter has been adjourned to Friday to determine whether those who pleaded guilty will serve as state witnesses.

