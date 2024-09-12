Japanese assistance for Human Resource Development Scholarships

The Cabinet has endorsed the execution of a Grant Agreement for Human Resource Development Scholarship.

This is being offered by the Government of Japan under the Japan Development Scholarship.

The Japanese government, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, will be implementing the “Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship” initiative.

This initiative will include a grant of up to appropriate FDJ2.3 million, which will be aimed at providing scholarships for Civil Servants and Statutory bodies to pursue studies in Japanese Universities.