IWA President’s claims disputed by Health Minister

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has emphasized that the International Women’s Association lacks registration under the Registration of Titles.

He was responding to a statement from IWA President Judy Compain.

Compain claimed that the Ministry had excluded the association from projects at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Lalabalavu clarified that projects were paused until IWA provided updated registration documents.

He says IWA has yet to furnish these documents, after which they can resume ongoing projects at CWMH.

The Minister affirmed that IWA has not been barred from conducting charitable activities at CWMH.

“There was an email given, but it was not to remove the organization, IWA, from doing charitable work at CWM.”

IWA has been assisting the ministry with upgrading facilities at the CWM’s Maternity and Children’s hospitals, the Oncology Ward and Saint Giles Hospital.

In a statement, Compain claimed that they have received a letter stating that the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services has approved measures to restrict the IWA’s involvement with the CWMH.

Questions have been sent to IWA to seek their response on this matter.