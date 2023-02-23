It’s important to have Kiribati back in PIF: Rabuka

Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Island Forum Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Island Forum Sitiveni Rabuka says it’s important to have Kiribati back in the forum this year.

Speaking at the Leaders Retreat in Nadi, Rabuka says the picture they project to the rest of the world in regards to having Kiribati back in the fold is critical.

In July last year, Kiribati withdrew from the regional body after the forum did not adequately address the concerns of Micronesian countries, including Kiribati, on the nomination of the forum’s general secretary, and the dates of the forum meeting coincided with Kiribati’s national day celebrations.

Rabuka says the forum is strong if they remain united and have a united voice.

During his state visit last month to Kiribati, Rabuka also formally delivered an apology by showcasing the traditional Fijian ceremony seeking forgiveness from Kiribati, which was followed by a bilateral talk between the two leaders.