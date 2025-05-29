iTaukei must be equal partners in tourism says Gavoka

Viliame Gavoka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says the government is committed to making iTaukei landowners and entrepreneurs not just participants but equal partners in the country’s growth.

He made the comment while opening the Fiji Indigenous Business Council Symposium at the Novotel Hotel in Lami.

The DPM acknowledged the imbalance in the tourism sector, where indigenous Fijians, despite being the custodians of land and culture, have often been marginalized.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He says that for too long, the true stewards of the land, culture, and heritage have been underrepresented in an industry built on their contributions.

Gavoka says the time for change is now; landowners must take ownership and ensure their people benefit fully from tourism.

He says tourism accounts for 40% of Fiji’s GDP, but most of that growth is concentrated.

DPM Gavoka called for a broader, more inclusive approach that brings tourism opportunities to all 14 provinces.

He says April 2024 visitor arrivals hit 80,363, a 4 percent rise from the previous year and the first time April figures have topped 80,000.

He adds that globally, tourism is on track to contribute $16 trillion to the world economy by 2034.

The DPM says Indigenous tourism alone is projected to grow into a $67 billion market.

The symposium’s discussions will continue today.

It will feature in-depth workshops and panel sessions focused on indigenous entrepreneurship models, sustainable tourism development, and innovative financing solutions for iTaukei businesses.





