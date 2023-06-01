Investment risks remain globally: Chetty

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji /Facebook]

There is continuous risk around investment, which will remain for a while says Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty.

In a submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Chetty says this is a trend globally however, they are trying to attract new investors to our shores.

Chetty says last year they received 104 proposed investment projects from Australia, New Zealand, the United States, China, and India.

He adds the proposals were worth close to $241 million, and the sectors were mostly tourism, services, retail, and financial.

“Two sectors that have been really prominent are tourism and the outsourcing sector. In the outsourcing sector, we have received interest for around 1400 new seats that we are working with. For tourism, our aim is to attract investment into 5000 new rooms. At the moment, we are looking at some of the data; it’s about 3500, so we see that sector is still growing.”

Chetty says they continue to receive interest from potential investors in the tourism sector.

He adds investment has grown at a slow but steady pace; and they are optimistic that this will improve in the future.