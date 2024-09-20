Investing in young Fijians is vital

[File Photo]

The European Union is increasing its investments in youth development across the Pacific, especially in Fiji.

This will ensure that young people are not just beneficiaries but also active participants in designing and carrying out projects that impact their future.

With millions of dollars already allocated to ongoing projects in Fiji, especially in key areas like agriculture and climate change, there is a stronger focus on getting youth involved in these initiatives.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen says they are actively working with the Fijian government to identify areas of cooperation that can foster youth participation.

“We will build or we will create, establish a youth sounding board for this region. So we will have a permanent body through which we can reflect and collaborate with youth in this region.”

Urpilainen adds their initiatives will also focus on providing skills training and educational opportunities.