Investigators workshop for officers

Twenty-three police investigators are undergoing an Investigators Empowerment Workshop at the Labasa Police Station.

Divisional Police Commander North Senior Superintendent of Police Kemueli Baledrokadroka officially opened the one week program yesterday reminding the participants of the importance of their work.

He says the workshop aims to empower investigators with the latest legislations in place and the technologies available that will assist them in their work.

SSP Baleidrokadroka shared his experience as a young constable conducting investigations.

He reminded participants to stick to the basics and always remain humble as it will take them far.

The workshop will conclude on Thursday.