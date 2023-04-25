Innovation and collaboration are keys to developments: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica

The Pacific Island Forum Secretariat conducted a talanoa session yesterday for Blue Pacific 2050 strategies.

Speaking at the talanoa session Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica says that this is a critical time for our region as we face unprecedented challenges related to climate change, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Kamikamica also suggested ways to overcome these challenges and achieve our aspirations.

He says there is a need to work together and harness the full potential of our resources, people, and networks.

“Let us use this opportunity to engage in open and constructive dialogue, sharing our ideas and experiences to shape a brighter future for our region. Together, we can build a Pacific that is sustainable, prosperous, and equitable for all its people.”

The talanoa session highlighted the need for more fostering partnerships and collaboration among governments, the private sector, and development partners to leverage our strengths and resources.

Kamikamica says we need to make the most of the resources available in the region.