Inmates granted presidential pardon

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/ Facebook]

Six inmates serving life sentences have been granted a presidential pardon and released after serving between 15 and 20 years.

Among them was Pauliasi Delaibatiki, who spent two decades behind bars and says returning home after 20 years feels uncertain.

He said he no longer recognises the world he left behind and admits to carrying deep remorse for his past. Delaibatiki reflected that he was once young and rebellious, but prison had changed him, teaching him discipline and purpose.

During his incarceration, Delaibatiki became one of the Fiji Corrections Service’s most recognised artists, producing paintings and designs for wooden artefacts at the Tagimoucia Art Gallery and the Medium Corrections Centre.



[Photo Credit: FCS]

He credits his artistic development to Officer Jane Ricketts, who helped him discover his passion for art.

He plans to continue painting and hopes to establish a small workspace at the Pacific Harbour Arts and Cultural Centre in Deuba, where he now lives.

The other pardoned inmates are Arneel Chandar Goundar of Navo, Tiko Uate of Dratabu, Nadi, Tafizul Rahman of Drasa, Lautoka, Francis Narayan of Westfield, and Timoci Ravurabota of Nailega, Tailevu.

All six met the criteria for pardon after years of good conduct and active participation in rehabilitation programs.

Each was recommended by their commanding officers for their discipline and contribution to work programs, including leadership roles in tailoring, farming, and the arts.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Sevuloni Naucukidi commended the men for their service and rehabilitation, saying they had been model inmates who helped strengthen the department’s programs.

He reminded them that freedom comes with responsibility and urged them to remain close to their families and avoid past mistakes.

The Mercy Commission approved the pardons after assessing each inmate’s conduct, years served, and the circumstances of their offences.

The Fiji Corrections Service has extended its best wishes to the former inmates and called on the community to support their reintegration into society.

