Indonesian aid revives coffee cultivation in Navosa

More than $50,000 in donations from the Indonesian government, in partnership with Fijian counterpart and local coffee producer Fiji Coffee, has reignited interest in coffee cultivation in the Navosa highlands.

Officiating at the opening of the Coffee Smallholder Project workshop in Draiba Village, Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna expressed gratitude to the Indonesian government for their generous contribution.

Tubuna emphasized the government’s commitment to a sustainable future, focusing on innovative solutions to rejuvenate production levels, particularly in the agriculture sector.

He says the Smallholder Coffee Project, initially proposed by the Office of the Prime Minister, aims to equip approximately 10,000 residents from 41 villages in the Sigatoka region with the knowledge and skills necessary for successful coffee planting and processing.

Tubuna says the project’s broader goal is to empower rural communities in Fiji through sustainable coffee cultivation.



The Assistant Minister emphasized the project’s importance in offering legal alternatives to farmers, especially in regions where the cultivation of illegal substances is of concern.



He says the Smallholder Coffee Project aims to redirect efforts toward cultivating viable and legal crops for the market.