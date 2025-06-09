Indonesia and Fiji strengthen cultural ties ahead of IPACS 2025

The Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji Dupito Simamora says Indonesia remains committed to strengthening cultural and people-to-people connections across the Pacific through collaboration, training and shared values.

Speaking at a mini reception for the Indonesia-Pacific Cultural Synergy 2025 that will be held in Indonesia next month, Simamora expressed his appreciation to the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, the Fiji Arts Council and all those who attended the event, noting the long-standing partnership between Indonesia and the Fiji Arts Council.

“Our gathering this evening provides a special opportunity to share and celebrate our rich cultural heritage, traditions, deep friendship and growing collaboration.”

Article continues after advertisement

Simamora drew parallels between Fiji’s Vanua and Indonesia’s Tanah Air concepts both rooted in the connection between people, land, and nature saying these values lie at the heart of Indonesia’s cultural cooperation with the Pacific.

He also announced that Fiji’s delegation to IPEX 2025 will be led by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, who has been invited to address the Ministerial Forum.

A delegation from Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry is in Fiji to finalize preparations for a two-week bamboo training program next month for 16 Fijians in Indonesia, and to discuss plans for developing a sustainable bamboo industry locally.

Simamora said bamboo craftsmanship is a vital part of culture and will also feature as one of the residency themes of IPACS in Kupang. Two workshops are currently underway, co-organized by the Indonesian Embassy and the Fiji Arts Council, focusing on music, curation, and wire hand weaving.

Meanwhile, the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, said the friendship between Fiji and Indonesia continues to grow.

“We witness how art continues to bridge distance, strengthen understanding, and build unity among our diverse communities. Our partnership with the Republic of Indonesia continues to grow through mutual respect and shared experience.”

He commended the partnership between the two nations and the Fiji Arts Council for promoting cultural diplomacy that unites communities across the Pacific.

Vasu thanked the Government of Indonesia, the Fiji Arts Council, and artists for championing peace, creativity, and cooperation through culture, saying he hoped the event would further strengthen the friendship and shared vision between the two nations and the Pacific community.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.