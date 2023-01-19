India reaffirms support

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Shri Palaniswamy Karthigeyan [left] with the Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya [Photo: Supplied]

India will continue to provide assistance and strengthen its relationship with Fiji.

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Shri Palaniswamy Karthigeyan made this assurance yesterday during his meeting with Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya thanked the Indian Government for its continued support and ongoing friendship.

She acknowledged the facilitation of training for rural Fijian women as solar engineers at the Barefoot College in India and the sewing machines donated by the Indian Government.

Tabuya says such initiatives and programs aim at empowering women and girls in our local communities.

The High Commissioner also briefed the Minister on the programs for developing and strengthening the skills of women provided by the Government of India.

He also states that the Government of India is privileged to contribute to Fiji’s nation-building efforts.