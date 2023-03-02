India donates twin-cabs to Rakiraki and Tavua Town Councils

The two Mahindra twin cabs valued at over $100,000.

The Government of India donated two Mahindra twin cab vehicles to the Rakiraki and Tavua Town Councils to assist its operations.

During the handover ceremony today, Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says this will help the two councils provide timely and high-quality services to the public.

“Until now, the Tavua Town Council did not have a vehicle, whilst Rakiraki Town Council has an old vehicle, which needs substantial maintenance. These two Councils have been facing challenges to deliver timely and quality services to the ratepayers and communities.”

According to Nalumisa, the two councils have limited revenue streams and rely on grants and subsidies from the government and development partners to run its operations.

The donation of the two vehicles is valued at over $100,000.