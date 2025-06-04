Idle land sparks concern

Out of the 16,000 agricultural land leases in the country, about one-third were not being utilised.
This was revealed by iTaukei Land Trust Board CEO Solomone Nata during the Farmers Economic Summit.
Nata said the issue was a major concern for the Board, as land was being secured but left idle. He added that only a third of the leases were currently being tilled.
Article continues after advertisement
TLTB CEO Solomone Nata.
Another challenge he highlighted was the non-payment of lease rent by some tenants.
As a result, Nata said the Ministry was now taking steps to revoke these unproductive leases.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.
Advertisement