I have repented, Rabuka's push for Region of Peace

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has openly acknowledged his journey of personal transformation.

He made this revelation during his address at the Lowy Institute in Canberra, Australia, responding to inquiries about his past as a coup maker while actively advocating for the Pacific to become a Zone of Peace.

In the presence of diplomats, students, and members of the Australian Parliament, Rabuka reflected on the past year, sharing that he has been deeply contemplating the concept of peace.

He emphasizes that peace is not only a fundamental necessity for Fiji but also a noble cause with broader implications across the Pacific and beyond.

The Prime Minister acknowledges that some might question why someone with his history of involvement in coups would undertake such a mission.

However, Rabuka expresses his transformation, emphasizing that he is a new person who has come to terms with his past actions.

“Some of you know, I have repented, I am reborn. My past cannot be removed, but I can compensate to some extent for what I have done.”

Furthermore, Rabuka emphasizes his acceptance of democracy as the best form of governance, highlighting its essence as a system “of the people and for the people.

He expressed his commitment to serving as an ambassador of peace, demonstrating his dedication to promoting harmony and unity in the region.