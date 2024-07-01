Hunger strike by prisoners expose gaps

[File Photo]

A hunger strike at the Naboro Maximum Correctional Facility has prompted the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) to focus on Parole Board reforms.

FCS Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa says the organization is prioritizing the development of a clear and effective system for managing parole as part of its ongoing reform efforts. He emphasizes the pressing need for comprehensive reforms, particularly in the operations and regulation of the Parole Board.

Dr. Nakarawa highlights several critical areas in need of improvement within the prison system, stating that the FCS is focusing on key responsibilities to drive these necessary reforms. These include adopting global best practices to assess and integrate successful rehabilitation and prison management practices from around the world, enhancing the effectiveness of the Fiji prison system.

Additionally, the FCS aims to develop self-sustaining prison enterprise models that ensure economic sustainability and allow for reinvestment into prison programs and facilities. The organization plans to create unified frameworks for training, rehabilitation, and financial management within the prison system to improve operational efficiency and outcomes.

The FCS will also review and upgrade policies related to staff welfare, employment conditions, and benefits to foster a supportive and productive work environment. Furthermore, they will design effective systems for parole and early release that promote successful reintegration of inmates and reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

Dr. Nakarawa adds that the review team will draft discussion papers on the Prisons & Corrections Act 2006 and the Prison Enterprise commercialization framework. These documents will provide a basis for ongoing consultations and future legislative amendments. He states that the team’s work aims not only to address immediate issues but also to build a more resilient and equitable correctional system in Fiji.