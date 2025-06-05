Home marks 121 years of changing young lives

[file photo]

Most of the children living at Dilkusha Home are not orphans but have been placed there after being removed from unsafe or neglectful homes.

Now in its 121st year, the care facility continues to serve as a safe haven for children in crisis, offering stability and protection when families are unable to do so.

Head matron Deaconess Luse Rarawabogi shared the number of children in care had dropped in recent years with just 16 currently at the home.

She notes that this decline is due to changes in how child protection cases are now being managed.

The children’s backgrounds vary, but many are placed at the home through court orders or social welfare decisions following cases of abuse, neglect, or abandonment.

“Most of these children-not only here at Dilkusha but also in other care facilities-are brought in due to neglect, especially when families face complicated situations at home.”

Rarawabogi adds that one of the biggest challenges is helping children overcome the trauma they’ve experienced, as many tend to mirror the instability of the environments they came from.

“These children come from diverse backgrounds, which means they bring with them their experiences, lessons, and environments. While it can be challenging to rehabilitate them, it is our responsibility to ensure they are cared for and supported in becoming the best versions of themselves”

As it marks 121 years of service, Dilkusha Home continues to make a lasting impact,caring for fewer children, but changing lives with each one that walks through its doors.

