Holi event to bring people together

The essence of Holi will be portrayed through folk songs during the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Courts Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji 2 non-stop Holi Masti.

The event will be held at Damodar City in Suva from 3 to 8 pm this Saturday.

RF2 Morning show host Dipti Ben says they intend to provide a platform to Fijians to celebrate in a united way.

“There will be some folk songs, as folk stories actually are, that will be told in songs, so it will say how it started, why do we celebrate Holi, and why it is passed down from generation to generation.”

The annual event will include folk songs, Bollywood entertainment, and open-air dance.