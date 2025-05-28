Ho to front court again

Justin Ho

Former national squash representative Justin Ho is expected to appear in the Lautoka Magistrates court today to face a charge of breach of bail condition.

Ho is charged with others in relation to the importation of 4.1 tonne drug in Nadi in December 2023.

It is alleged that he made attempts to flee Fiji.

Ho was out on bail in this matter in December last year.

The Lautoka High Court had ordered Ho to pay $15,000, report to the Lautoka Police Station and not leave Lautoka.

A stop departure was also issued against him and a curfew was also imposed as an additional bail condition.

