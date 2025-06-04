Hit-and-run victim identified

[file photo]

Traffic officers have identified the man who was the victim of an alleged hit-and-run in Koronubu Ba over the weekend.

The victim was residing in Suva and had been staying with relatives in Koronubu.

Officers have also seized a vehicle believed to have been involved, and the owner of the car will be taken in for questioning soon.

Forensic tests will be carried out on the vehicle as investigations continue.

The victim’s post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow.

