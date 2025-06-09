Historic deal puts Fiji on global luxury map

[File Photo]

Fiji has secured its first One&Only resort and private residences.

This is a landmark investment set for Nacula Island in the Yasawas.

The multi-million-dollar project, led by Kerzner International and BSP Life, signals growing global confidence in Fiji’s economy and tourism sector.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said the development was a big win that proves Fiji is ready for world-class projects.

He said it would boost jobs, strengthen investor trust, and raise Fiji’s profile as a luxury destination.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty states the project reflects international faith in Fiji’s stability and future.

He said it would go beyond tourism by creating opportunities for communities and driving sustainable growth.

The resort will include 40 rooms, suites, and villas, six restaurants, a wellness centre, and 20 private residences combining Fijian culture with global luxury.

Kamikamica said the investment would create jobs, expand local supply chains and cement Fiji as a hub for premium travel and investment.

