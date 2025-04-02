Heavy rainfall disrupts water supply

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji says that heavy rainfall affecting water sources and raw water pump stations has caused reduced raw water inflow.

Additionally, the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant is facing production challenges due to increased turbidity levels.

As a result, the plant’s raw water inflow has been reduced to 85 percent of normal production capacity, leading to lower production and decreased reservoir levels.

WAF says that people in elevated areas within the Tamavua system may experience low water pressure from this afternoon.

WAF says that water carting services will be provided to impacted customers.

It adds that that they are working to restore the water supply.

Affected Areas include: Tamavua WTP – from Tamavua Reservoir: Namadi Heights, Princess Road, Rewa Street, Ratu Sukuna, Nailuva, Delainavesi, high elevated Lami areas, Panoramic, Waiqanake, and Togalevu.

Nagatugatu Reservoir – Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu residents near the reservoir.

Tacirua Reservoir – from Tacirua Reservoir: Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch Street, Princess Road, LDS, Twomey, Bel Air Road.

Dokanaisuva Reservoir – from Dokanaisuva: Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement.

Colo-i-Suva Reservoir – Naisogo, Colo-i-Suva Crest Chicken, Princess Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri, Nillgrey.

