Heavy rain alert in force

[File Photo]

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the eastern half of Viti Levu.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Office, this includes areas from Se-rua/Namosi through Navua to Nausori, Tailevu, Naitasiri, the Northern Divi-sion, Lau, Lomaiviti group, and nearby smaller islands.

It says that a trough of low pressure lies over the group, with associated clouds, rain, and showers expected to affect the area for the next few days.

Article continues after advertisement

Surface flooding is expected on streets, particularly in urban areas with poor drainage systems, and reduced visibility.

The National Disaster Management Office is urging Fijians to be vigilant.

It is calling on parents to ensure that they are prepared accordingly and children are supervised at all times.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.