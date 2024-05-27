Healthcare standards to be elevated: Prasad

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Coalition Government is dedicated to elevating healthcare standards, ensuring better service delivery and improved health outcomes for all Fijians.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad made the comments while opening the Wailevu Diagnostic and Special Medical Centre in Wailevu over the weekend.

Prasad says ¤collective effort in delivering effective healthcare services is crucial.

“We have signed an agreement with the Australian government, which is providing us almost $15 million to not only upgrade the CWM hospital, but also to look at a master plan for a new national hospital in Fiji.”

The Minister says the current government inherited a struggling health sector.



“It is important for me to state that what we inherited was not the best, and in some cases, some of the worst. So in last year’s budget, the total allocation for the health sector was $453.7 million, which was a significant increase of about $58.6 million for the health sector. And that was to improve our deteriorating health infrastructure, specific allocations for repairs, improvements to our health centers.”

Prasad says they are also putting in policies to ensure that incidence of non-communicable disease in reduced and promote healthy living in the country.