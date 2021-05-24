Home

Health

Togovere villager in ICU for Typhoid: Dr Fong

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 12:45 pm
The number of typhoid cases in Ra's Togovere Village has risen to eight, with one in critical condition.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong, says the case numbers have increased from five in a previous report.

Togovere Village in Ra has been designated an area of public health concern.

Dr Fong says the Health Ministry had previously reported three deaths from Togovere, and now they have one more case in critical condition in the Lautoka Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

He says this evidence of spread and severe impact has required an immediate escalation of public health measures towards a seven-day lockdown period that will restrict the movement and assembly of people.

Dr Fong says people will also be screened and treatment will be provided with the aim of eradicating any ongoing disease transmission within the village.

He adds that people from nearby villages and areas who may have attended recent social functions at Togovere Village have been advised to watch out for any symptoms they may experience and seek medical advice.

The PS has stressed that people are advised to adhere to typhoid safety measures.

 

